Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAmit Shah Seeks Blessings With Family At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

Amit Shah Seeks Blessings With Family At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi, takes darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, and meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday night to join the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On Saturday morning, he visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before heading to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, where he sought blessings along with his family members.

For Shah, this has become an annual tradition, taking darshan at one of the most revered Ganpati mandals in the city. Both CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde accompanied him during the visit, underscoring the political significance of the occasion.

High-Level Meetings With State Leaders

Before visiting the Ganpati pandals, Shah held a series of meetings at the state government’s Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai. There, he met Deputy CM Shinde and also interacted with RSS joint general secretary Atul Limaye, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who recently took charge of the city unit.

Later in the day, Shah also stopped by ‘Varsha’, the official residence of CM Fadnavis.

Party Strategy Discussions

According to party insiders, Shah’s late-night discussions on Friday with BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde touched upon crucial political issues. The two leaders reportedly reviewed preparations for the upcoming vice-presidential election, the Bihar assembly polls, and other key organizational matters concerning the party’s strategy.

More Ganesh Pandal Visits On Schedule

Shah’s itinerary in Mumbai includes visits to several Ganesh mandals across the city. After Lalbaug, he is also expected to pay his respects at pandals in Bandra West and Andheri East, continuing his engagement with the festive spirit while also keeping in close touch with the state’s political leadership.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalbaugcha Raja Devendra Fadnavis AMIT SHAH Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Festival Mumbai AMIT SHAH Visits Lalbaughcha Raja
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
World
As US Slaps Tariff For Trade With Russia, India Becomes Top Diesel Supplier To Ukraine In July
As US Slaps Tariff For Trade With Russia, India Becomes Top Diesel Supplier To Ukraine In July
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget