Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday night to join the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. On Saturday morning, he visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before heading to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, where he sought blessings along with his family members.

For Shah, this has become an annual tradition, taking darshan at one of the most revered Ganpati mandals in the city. Both CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde accompanied him during the visit, underscoring the political significance of the occasion.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his son ICC chairman Jay Shah and the rest of the family, has the darshan of Lord Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja and offers prayers here. pic.twitter.com/3uawryruPB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

High-Level Meetings With State Leaders

Before visiting the Ganpati pandals, Shah held a series of meetings at the state government’s Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai. There, he met Deputy CM Shinde and also interacted with RSS joint general secretary Atul Limaye, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who recently took charge of the city unit.

Later in the day, Shah also stopped by ‘Varsha’, the official residence of CM Fadnavis.

Party Strategy Discussions

According to party insiders, Shah’s late-night discussions on Friday with BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde touched upon crucial political issues. The two leaders reportedly reviewed preparations for the upcoming vice-presidential election, the Bihar assembly polls, and other key organizational matters concerning the party’s strategy.

More Ganesh Pandal Visits On Schedule

Shah’s itinerary in Mumbai includes visits to several Ganesh mandals across the city. After Lalbaug, he is also expected to pay his respects at pandals in Bandra West and Andheri East, continuing his engagement with the festive spirit while also keeping in close touch with the state’s political leadership.