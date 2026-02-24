From Exhibition To ‘Loot’: Viral Video Shows People Taking Plants From Noida Flower Show

Noida News: A flower exhibition held at Shivalik Park in Noida Sector 33 has sparked controversy after people were seen taking away flowers and plant pots once the event concluded. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing several individuals openly carrying away decorative plants and pots from the venue.

People stealing flowers from the flower show in Noida.



I am beyond words now to describe these Indians.#noida #civicsense pic.twitter.com/gNQye4y94M February 24, 2026

While a few people can be seen attempting to stop them, others appear to argue among themselves. The viral clip has raised serious questions about the security arrangements, with many asking whether visitors had come to admire the exhibition or to take away the displays.

Noida Flower Exhibition

According to information, a four-day flower exhibition was recently organised at Shivalik Park. The event featured a wide variety of flowers, ornamental plants and nursery-related equipment brought in from different places. More than 40 stalls were set up, showcasing flowers from across India and abroad.

The exhibition witnessed heavy footfall from the very first day, and over the weekend, record-breaking crowds turned up not only from Noida but also from Faridabad, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. However, as soon as the formal programme concluded, some visitors allegedly began picking up plant pots and carrying them away. Gradually, more people joined in. The viral video clearly shows individuals walking out of the park one by one with pots and decorative plants in their hands.