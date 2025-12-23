Former Punjab DIG Bhullar Moves CBI Court For Bail In Alleged Bribery Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested in a corruption case, has filed a bail petition in the Chandigarh CBI court. The plea is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

Earlier, Bhullar had approached the Supreme Court seeking interim relief, but failed to secure any reprieve. On December 19, the apex court refused to entertain his petition, following which his counsel withdrew the plea. Bhullar had moved the Supreme Court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court declined to grant him interim relief.

Jurisdiction, Liberty Questioned Bhullar’s lawyer, Vikram Chaudhary, had opposed the High Court’s decision, arguing that the denial of interim relief came after a prolonged hearing and without detailed reasoning. He contended that the matter involved personal liberty and claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had exceeded its jurisdiction, as Punjab had withdrawn consent for a CBI probe.

The former DIG was arrested by the CBI from his office in Mohali on October 16 in connection with an alleged bribery case. Prior to Bhullar’s arrest, the agency had taken into custody a broker, Krishna Sharda. Bhullar is accused of accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

Raids, Assets Seized Following his arrest, the CBI conducted searches at his residence and claimed to have recovered cash worth ₹75 lakh, expensive watches, liquor and car keys. The agency has booked Bhullar under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Separately, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has also registered a case against Bhullar on similar charges, though it has not yet secured his remand. Bhullar is currently lodged in Burail Jail. Recently, he moved a Chandigarh court seeking a mace, citing severe back pain, after which the court directed the jail superintendent to take appropriate action. His bank accounts have already been attached.