Eminent Hindi Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla Dies At 89, PM Modi Mourns Jnanpith Laureate's Death

Eminent Hindi writer and poet Vinod Kumar Shukla, one of India’s most distinctive literary voices, passed away on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments, his family told PTI. He was 89.

Shukla had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, after being admitted on December 2 with breathing difficulties. His death marks the end of an era for Hindi literature shaped by quiet experimentation, restraint and radical imagination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of the Jnanpith laureate and hailed him for his contribution to the world of Hindi literature.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned writer Vinod Kumar Shukla ji, honoured with the Jnanpith Award. For his invaluable contribution to the world of Hindi literature, he will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family and admirers," he said in a post on X.

First Jnanpith winner from Chhattisgarh

Shukla was conferred the 59th Jnanpith Award in 2024, becoming the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive India’s highest literary honour. The recognition crowned a long, influential career that reshaped modern Hindi prose and poetry through its minimalist yet deeply evocative style.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter. Speaking to PTI, his son said Shukla had also been admitted to a private hospital in October this year, but was discharged after his condition improved.

Known for his understated, surreal narrative voice, Shukla’s works often explored ordinary lives with extraordinary sensitivity. His most acclaimed writings include the novel Naukar Ki Kameez and poetry collections such as Lagbhag Jai Hind, Khilega To Dekhenge and Ek Chuppi Jagah, among others.

A life shaped by poetry, place and memory

Born and raised in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Shukla both began and anchored his literary journey in the town. His first poetry collection, Lagbhag Jai Hind, marked the arrival of a voice that would later influence generations of writers. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he recalled how poet and critic Ashok Vajpeyi selected his poems for the Pahchan series and had them published under that title.

Shukla shared that Vajpeyi, then the collector of Mahasamund, had personally intervened to ensure his poems were typed and published, recognising their quiet originality early on.

His literary sensibility was also shaped by family memory. Shukla had spoken about his mother’s childhood in Jamalpur, now in Bangladesh, and how she often recalled Bengali authors and encouraged him to read widely, influences that subtly informed his work.

Reflecting on his Jnanpith Award earlier this year, Shukla had offered a characteristically modest response. “No writer writes for awards,” he said. “When you walk the path of writing, awards may come your way.”

With his passing, Hindi literature loses a writer whose silence spoke as powerfully as words, and whose legacy will continue to resonate far beyond Chhattisgarh.