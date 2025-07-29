Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3-Month-Old Foetus Found Growing In Woman's Liver In UP, Doctors Stunned

3-Month-Old Foetus Found Growing In Woman's Liver In UP, Doctors Stunned

The scan showed a well-formed gestational sac within the liver’s parenchymal tissue. The foetus measured around 12 weeks in gestational age, with liver blood vessels supplying nutrients to the sac.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 08:10 AM (IST)

Doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr were left stunned after an MRI scan revealed a rare and potentially first-of-its-kind medical case in India, a 12-week-old foetus developing inside a woman’s liver rather than in the uterus.

The condition, known as intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy, was uncovered when the 30-year-old woman underwent an MRI of the abdomen following persistent abdominal pain and vomiting, as per a report by News18. Earlier ultrasound tests had failed to determine the cause of her symptoms.

High-Resolution MRI Reveals Foetus With Cardiac Activity

The MRI was conducted at a private imaging centre in Meerut under the supervision of senior radiologist Dr KK Gupta. “When I saw the scan, I could not believe my eyes. The foetus was embedded in the right lobe of the liver, and there were clear cardiac pulsations,” said Dr Gupta. “I have never encountered such a case in my career, and this could be the first such instance recorded in India.”

The scan showed a well-formed gestational sac within the liver’s parenchymal tissue. The foetus measured around 12 weeks in gestational age, with liver blood vessels supplying nutrients to the sac. Notably, the uterus was completely empty, ruling out a normal intrauterine pregnancy.

Dr Gupta added that repeated MRI sequences from multiple planes were conducted to confirm the findings and rule out imaging errors. “Initially, I thought it could be an artifact, but repeated tests confirmed it. At that moment, we knew we were dealing with an extremely rare and high-risk pregnancy,” he said.

Medical experts believe this extraordinary case could provide new insights into ectopic pregnancies and prenatal imaging, given its uniqueness and medical complexity.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahr UP News Foetus In Liver
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
India
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
'Kisi Aur Desh Par Bharosa...': Shah Slams Oppn In LS, Jibes At Congress After 'Surrender' Remark — WATCH
India
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
'No PM Modi-Trump Call Took Place': Jaishankar Denies Trump's ‘Trade’ Claims On India-Pak Ceasefire
Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget