Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued

As the rain continued to pound Delhi throughout Tuesday, authorities were on high alert over floods in the national capital. The Yamuna water level rose 206.03 metres on Tuesday — the highest of the year so far. It surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres and breached the evacuation level of 206 metres.

VIDEO | Delhi rains: Yamuna water level rises to 206.03 metres, the highest of the year so far; surpasses the danger mark of 205.33 metres and breaches the evacuation level of 206 metres. Authorities on alert.





Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Delhi as the heavy downpour continued. Areas like Geeta Colony, Trans-Yamuna area, Loha Pul, among others, were flooded.

VIDEO | Delhi rains: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Mandi House shows traffic slowdown amid ongoing showers.





An orange alert was also issued for Gurugram and Jaipur by the India Meteorological Department. In a statement, the IMD said that the formation of a low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal and likely to become more marked over the same region in the next 24 hours. "Heavy to very Heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Northwest India for the next two days with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥21cm) over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday," it said.

VIDEO | Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Monastery area.





Rainfall would occur across India in varying intensities.

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, "Preventive measures have been taken to tackle the waterlogging situation in Delhi. The NDMC is monitoring the situation 24/7."