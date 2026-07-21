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English NewsCitiesFIR Registered Over Connaught Place Violence, Security Stepped Up Across Delhi

FIR Registered Over Connaught Place Violence, Security Stepped Up Across Delhi

According to a police source, efforts are underway to identify those involved using CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area a day ago, sources said on Tuesday.

During the unrest at the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, protesters allegedly attacked police personnel by pelting stones and damaging several police vehicles, they said.

According to a police source, efforts are underway to identify those involved using CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence.

Police have heightened security in several parts of the national capital in view of the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party and farmers' groups, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at sensitive locations.

This comes a day after clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel during the "Sansad Chalo" march, during which over 118 police personnel were injured and police vehicles were damaged.

Security arrangements have been intensified in New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, besides other vulnerable areas, the source said.

Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been increased and patrolling has been intensified. Additional personnel have also been deployed around key government buildings, major intersections and protest-prone areas, the source said.

Police said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and appealed to people to cooperate with security personnel and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.

Investigation into Monday's violence is underway, and legal action will be taken against those found involved in vandalism, assault on police personnel and damage to public property, a senior police officer said.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Connaught Place Violence
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