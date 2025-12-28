Father Alleges FIR Was Delayed After Tripura Student’s Brutal Killing In Dehradun

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dehradun: The father of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who died here in Dehradun, said his son was "brutally attacked" with knives and blunt objects when he tried to defend his brother who faced racial slurs and was called "Chinese" by the attackers.

Tarun Chakma, a BSF jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur, alleged that police initially refused to register a report about the incident involving his sons in the Selakui area and only filed an FIR two to three days later after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

The attackers called his sons "Chinese momo" and other racial slurs, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Angel told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese" but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the devastated father said.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student at a private university here, died on Friday after fighting for his life for 17 days in the hospital.

Police said the 24-year-old youth had allegedly received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a 'kadaa' (bracelet) following a quarrel with 5-6 people at a canteen on December 9.

Suraj Khwas (22), who was from Manipur, Avinash Negi (25), Sumit (25) and two juveniles have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused has likely fled to Nepal, his native country, they said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government would deal strictly with the culprits. Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the only absconding accused and said they have sent a team to Nepal.

Tarun said it was a brutal murder. "Angel's neck was broken in the attack, which led to his death." He said those responsible for his son's untimely death should be punished. "I have lost my son and now he should get justice." Angel's last rites were held in Machmara village in Unakoti district of Tripura. He was a final-year MBA student and had also secured a good job, Tarun said.

According to Tarun, his sons, Angel and Michael, had gone to the market when a scooter and a motorcycle, carrying six people, stopped near them.

Tarun said Angel was sitting on his motorcycle, while Michael was standing nearby when the accused said something to Michael and suddenly pushed him to the ground. Angel objected to this, after which they started hurling abuses at him, Tarun said.

When Angel confronted them, they started hurling abuses at him, calling him "Chinese momo" and other slurs. "After that, they brutally attacked him with knives and blunt objects, severely injuring his neck and back," he said.

On Saturday, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh told reporters that the accused group of six people was allegedly talking among themselves and arguing about something. "It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Angel)," he said.

A fight broke out in the confusion and the student was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and a 'kadaa', the SSP said. Police said Angel was seriously injured in the fight and was then taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

Police said the victim's side filed a complaint with the police on December 10, based on which, a case was registered and police started an investigation. On December 14, police arrested three accused and detained two minors.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Dhami, who has assured him of action against the culprits.

Terming the incident as tragic and unexpected, he said, "The Delhi leadership, who are aware of the incident, has also passed necessary directions to the state (Uttarakhand) government to act on the case to ensure justice for the victim's family."

