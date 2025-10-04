J&K Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised At Private Hospital In Srinagar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJ&K Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised At Private Hospital In Srinagar

National Conference leaders report his condition is improving, with doctors monitoring him. He is expected to be discharged soon.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after developing an abdominal infection, party leaders said.

The 87-year-old veteran politician had been unwell for the past few days. “He was not keeping well, but his condition is improving now. Doctors have advised monitoring, and he is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow,” a senior party leader confirmed.

Abdullah, a prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir politics, continues to play an active role in the region’s political affairs despite his age.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Farooq Abdullah Jammu Kashmir Breaking News ABP Live Jammu Kashmir
