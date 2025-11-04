Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFaridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam

Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam

Police have identified the accused as Jatin Mangla, who, according to investigators, had been stalking the girl for several days. Preliminary reports suggest the teenager had repeatedly rejected his advances.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking case of stalking and gun violence near Delhi, a 17-year-old girl was shot twice by a man in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad on Monday evening. The victim, who was returning home from a coaching class, sustained bullet injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is currently hospitalised.

Police have identified the accused as Jatin Mangla, who, according to investigators, had been stalking the girl for several days. Preliminary reports suggest the teenager had repeatedly rejected his advances.

The chilling attack, caught on CCTV, shows the man waiting in a narrow lane of Shyam Colony with a motorcycle parked beside him. Moments later, as the girl appears with two friends, the shooter pulls out a gun from his bag, crosses the street, and opens fire. The girls run in panic as two bullets are fired, one hitting the victim’s shoulder and another grazing her abdomen. After the attack, the assailant picks up his bag and speeds away on his bike.

Police said the weapon used in the attack has been recovered. “The accused is known to the victim and has been identified by her. An FIR has been registered, and teams from the Police and Crime Branch are conducting raids to arrest him,” said a police spokesperson.

Stalker Tried To Shoot Girl At Heart

The victim’s sister said her sibling was preparing for her board exams and took the same route daily. “He was waiting for her, you can see it in the footage. He aimed at her heart, but she raised her hand to protect herself. The bullet went through her hand and hit her shoulder,” she said.

She also revealed that Jatin had been harassing the teenager for days. “We had confronted his family, and his mother promised it wouldn’t happen again. So we didn’t go to the police. And the very next day, he shot her. What kind of country are we living in? This happened barely a kilometre from our house,” she said, visibly distraught.

Police are continuing their search for the accused, who remains absconding.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad News Faridabad Crime Girl Shot Faridabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget