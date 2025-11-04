Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam

In a shocking case of stalking and gun violence near Delhi, a 17-year-old girl was shot twice by a man in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad on Monday evening. The victim, who was returning home from a coaching class, sustained bullet injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is currently hospitalised.

Police have identified the accused as Jatin Mangla, who, according to investigators, had been stalking the girl for several days. Preliminary reports suggest the teenager had repeatedly rejected his advances.

The chilling attack, caught on CCTV, shows the man waiting in a narrow lane of Shyam Colony with a motorcycle parked beside him. Moments later, as the girl appears with two friends, the shooter pulls out a gun from his bag, crosses the street, and opens fire. The girls run in panic as two bullets are fired, one hitting the victim’s shoulder and another grazing her abdomen. After the attack, the assailant picks up his bag and speeds away on his bike.

VIDEO | A girl shot at near her home while returning from library in Faridabad. The incident was captured on CCTV.



Police said the weapon used in the attack has been recovered. “The accused is known to the victim and has been identified by her. An FIR has been registered, and teams from the Police and Crime Branch are conducting raids to arrest him,” said a police spokesperson.

Stalker Tried To Shoot Girl At Heart

The victim’s sister said her sibling was preparing for her board exams and took the same route daily. “He was waiting for her, you can see it in the footage. He aimed at her heart, but she raised her hand to protect herself. The bullet went through her hand and hit her shoulder,” she said.

She also revealed that Jatin had been harassing the teenager for days. “We had confronted his family, and his mother promised it wouldn’t happen again. So we didn’t go to the police. And the very next day, he shot her. What kind of country are we living in? This happened barely a kilometre from our house,” she said, visibly distraught.

Police are continuing their search for the accused, who remains absconding.