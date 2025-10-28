Faridabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Inside Car; FIR Against 4

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Faridabad: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four youths in their car here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a Class 8 student, was held hostage from 7 pm on October 26 to 4 am on October 27. The accused then left her near her house and fled from the spot in their vehicle, they added.

The girl’s sister in the complaint alleged that her younger sister, on October 26, around 7 pm, had gone to the Sector 18 market, police said.

When she did not return, her family launched a search but could not find her, the complainant further alleged.

"My sister arrived home around 4.30 am on October 27. She revealed that she had been kidnapped by four youths in a car the previous evening. They took her to a secluded area, drugged her, and raped her,” the complainant told police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against four unidentified youths under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Faridabad old police station on Tuesday, police said.

"The victim is not fit for a statement yet. We are investigating and reviewing the CCTV cameras installed around the Sector 18 market. The accused will be arrested soon", Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Mittar said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)