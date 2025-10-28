Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Fear Of NRC' Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal

According to Barrackpore Police Commissioner, the victim, Pradeep Kar, was found hanging at his home in Panihati, North 24 Parganas, on Tuesday morning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
A major political storm has erupted in West Bengal after a 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide over fears related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of spreading fear and division through its campaign, while the saffron party hit back, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was deliberately inciting panic for political mileage. The incident has once again reignited the debate over NRC implementation and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

According to Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar Sharma, the victim, Pradeep Kar, was found hanging at his home in Panihati, North 24 Parganas, on Tuesday morning. A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly mentioned that Kar was deeply distressed by discussions surrounding NRC and the announcement of SIR in 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, from November 4.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain all circumstances leading to the death.

Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP

In a strong statement on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned what she described as the BJP’s “politics of fear and division,” accusing the party of weaponising people’s insecurities for votes.

“It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes,” Banerjee wrote.

She alleged that the BJP had turned India’s constitutional democracy into a “theatre of fear,” blaming its “venomous propaganda” for the “tragic death” of Kar.

Banerjee reiterated that her government would not allow NRC implementation in West Bengal, saying: “Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared ‘foreigners’.”

BJP Counters, Calls TMC’s Claims ‘Lies & Fearmongering’

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit back, accusing Banerjee of deliberately spreading panic. He asserted that there was no nationwide NRC and demanded a thorough investigation into the suicide.

“The tragic death of Pradeep Kar must be investigated thoroughly, the cause of suicide can and must be determined only by law and investigating agencies, not through political rhetoric,” Malviya posted on X.

He added, “Let’s get the facts right , there is no NRC anywhere in the country. Mamata Banerjee is lying and deliberately spreading panic to stoke fear among people for political gain.”

Malviya also claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise would expose “the rot” in the TMC administration. “Mamata Banerjee knows that a proper SIR will expose the rot in her administration and mark the beginning of her political downfall,” he said, adding that the process would “ensure illegal infiltrators, who form TMC’s votebank, are identified and deleted from the voter list.”

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee NRC Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
