BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later

HomeCitiesBJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later

The daylight murder, captured on CCTV, sparked protests. Joseph's father died by suicide after learning of his son's involvement. Police are searching for the suspects.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, allegedly by two men on a motorcycle. The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggered outrage and protests from local residents and BJP workers demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Police identified the deceased as Nilesh Rajak, president of the BJP’s Backward Class Mandal in Katni. The accused were named as Prince Joseph (30) and Akram Khan (33), both of whom are currently absconding, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Atul Singh.

Daylight Murder Captured on CCTV

The shooting took place around 11 a.m. near the Bank of Baroda in Kaimor town, when Rajak was heading to the market on his motorcycle. The two accused allegedly overtook his bike and opened fire, hitting him multiple times before speeding away.

“Rajak had previously had an altercation with Akram Khan over a parking issue at DAV School. Their heated argument escalated into a feud, and both had filed police complaints against each other,” DIG Singh told reporters.

Police said at least six rounds were fired in the attack. Investigators identified the suspects using CCTV footage from the area.

Protests and Heavy Police Deployment

Following the incident, Rajak’s family members and local residents gathered outside the Kaimor and Vijayraghavgarh police stations, demanding swift arrests. The victim’s relatives also refused to perform the last rites until the accused were taken into custody.

A heavy police presence was deployed at Vijayraghavgarh Hospital, where Rajak’s body was taken for post-mortem. BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak and several party leaders visited the hospital to meet the bereaved family.

Tragic Twist

In a shocking turn of events, Prince Joseph’s 56-year-old father reportedly died by suicide hours after learning about his son’s alleged involvement in the murder.

“He was in the market when he heard the news. After returning home, he locked himself inside. When his wife came back an hour later and found the door locked, neighbours entered through the rooftop and found him hanging,” DIG Singh said.

Political Outcry

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal condemned the killing and demanded the “strictest possible action” against the accused.

Police teams have launched a manhunt to track down both suspects, and an investigation is underway to determine the full motive behind the attack.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
MP News CRime News
