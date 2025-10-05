Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFamily Cremates Wrong Body After Mix-Up At Delhi Hospital, Probe Underway

Family Cremates Wrong Body After Mix-Up At Delhi Hospital, Probe Underway

The confusion reportedly began when the family of Bharat Bhushan mistakenly identified Pankaj Kumar’s body as that of their deceased relative. Legal action will be taken once the inquiry concludes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A family in Delhi’s Nangloi cremated a stranger after mistakenly identifying his body as that of their relative. The mix-up occurred on Thursday when two bodies were brought to the hospital within a short span of time.

One of them was Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, who had died after falling from a terrace and sustaining fatal injuries. His body was kept at the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Around the same time, the body of Bharat Bhushan from Nangloi was also received for autopsy, news agency PTI reported citing police sources.

The confusion reportedly began when the family of Bharat Bhushan mistakenly identified Pankaj Kumar’s body as that of their deceased relative. Following the post-mortem, they allegedly completed all formalities, claimed the body, and proceeded to cremate it.

The error came to light only when Pankaj Kumar’s family arrived at the hospital later to collect his remains only to discover that only one body was left in the mortuary—and it was not their relative. They then raised an immediate objection and alleged gross negligence by the hospital staff.

Kumar's family accused the hospital of failing to ensure a proper identification process before releasing the body. They claimed that neither adequate verification steps nor cross-checks were carried out, leading to the distressing mix-up.

Police sources said that, so far, no formal written complaint has been filed, but an investigation into the incident is underway. “We are verifying the sequence of events and questioning the hospital staff to ascertain whether due procedures were followed,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

The incident prompted a probe into the matter, raising serious questions about procedural lapses at the hospital’s mortuary. Authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken once the inquiry concludes.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
6 Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Darjeeling, Villages Cut Off After Bridge Collapse
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget