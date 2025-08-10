A major racket was exposed in Noida as police arrested six men for allegedly running a fake office under the name 'International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau,' deceiving the public, impersonating officials, and extorting money using forged documents and police-style insignia.

The gang posed as public servants and established the fraudulent office in Sector 70, Noida, just days after renting the premises on June 4.



They went to great lengths to appear genuine: the suspects dressed the office in police-like colors and put up official-looking signboards and logos, even displaying fabricated ministry certificates from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. They even posted these certificates on their website—www.intlpcrib.in—to convince unsuspecting citizens of their legitimacy, Hindustan Times reported.

Using phony IDs, forged documents, and police emblems, the accused presented themselves as members of an “international-level investigation agency” with alleged affiliations to Interpol, the International Human Rights Commission, and Eurasia Pol. They also claimed to have an office in the UK.



They even kept various press ID cards, “international human rights” IDs, and official-looking stamps, collecting “donations” through their website under the guise of charitable or investigative work, the HT report said.

What Police Found After The Raid

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Gautam Budh Nagar police force raided the premises at BS-136, Sector 70, Noida. Inside the fake office, they discovered a trove of incriminating evidence, which included forged ID cards, rubber stamps, official-looking ministry documents, cheque books, ATM cards, affiliation papers, visiting cards, and Rs 42,300 in cash. Police also recovered multiple mobile phones and passbooks from those arrested.

DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, described the setup as a well-orchestrated fraud, warning that it mirrored a recently uncovered fake embassy operation in Ghaziabad.

He said that the accused contacted people under the pretext of verification or inquiries, posing as members of an “international-level investigation agency”. “Initial investigation has revealed they possessed counterfeit stamps, letterheads, and replicas of various government emblems,” he added.

The accused had worked together for roughly 10 days, projecting fake national and international affiliations and misleading people into paying donations or fees. Officers believe only a few people fell victim so far, though further investigation is underway to identify additional targets.

The six accused, identified as Vibhash Chandra Adhikari, his son Araghya Adhikari, Babul Chandra Mandal, Pintu Pal, Samapda Mal, and Ashish Kumar, hail from West Bengal. They are now face several charges including forgery, impersonation, cheating, and unlawful use of protected emblems and names as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 204, 205, 318, 319, 336, 339, 338, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act; and Sections 3 and 4 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, Hindustan Times.

All have been remanded to judicial custody as police dig deeper into their backgrounds and hunt for more victims and accomplices.