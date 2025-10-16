Greater Noida Fake Ghee Racket Busted: Insects Found In Sweets, Food Dept Launches Crackdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Food Department has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration in Greater Noida ahead of the festive season. As residents stock up on sweets and dairy products, several unscrupulous traders have been caught compromising public health. During a major inspection drive on Wednesday, officials discovered insects in rasgullas and detected adulteration in cow ghee. In total, 110 kilograms of rasgullas were destroyed on the spot, while 128 kilograms of adulterated ghee were seized.

Raids Across Greater Noida, Jewar And Noida

Assistant Commissioner of Food (II), Sarvesh Mishra, said multiple teams carried out inspections across Greater Noida, Jewar, and Noida. Samples of paneer were collected from a shop in Dankaur, while a Kalakand sample was taken from Babu Ratan Mishthan Bhandar in Sector Delta-1 for testing.

Dairy Vehicles Inspected At Jewar Toll Plaza

Late-night inspections were also conducted on dairy transport vehicles at the Jewar toll plaza. Samples were collected from a Madhu Dairy milk tanker from Mathura and a Shri Shyam Dairy vehicle from Agra for quality testing.

Insects Found In Rasgullas In Noida

The most alarming case surfaced in Sorkha village, Noida, where officials found insects in rasgullas stored at a manufacturing unit owned by Dashrath Singh. The department destroyed 110 kilograms of the contaminated sweets immediately and sent samples to the laboratory for further examination.

Adulterated Ghee Seized

Another raid at Cerelac India, a company located in Ecotech-3, revealed serious lapses in food safety standards. Officials found that cow ghee and milk were being packaged without proper labelling or manufacturing details. About 128 kilograms of adulterated ghee were seized during the inspection.

550 Kgs Of Faker Paneer Busted

In yet another major pre-festive crackdown, the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 550 kilograms of adulterated paneer in Noida, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operation comes amid heightened vigilance across Uttar Pradesh to curb the sale of contaminated dairy products during the festive season.

According to officials, the substandard paneer was being supplied to local sweet shops and eateries ahead of Diwali. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a public advisory, urging consumers to remain cautious while purchasing milk-based products.

Officials Urge Vigilance During Festive Season

🚨 Festive shock in Noida! 550 Kg of fake paneer seized and destroyed by the Food Safety Department ahead of the festive season. FSSAI warns consumers to stay alert as paneer tops the adulteration list nationwide! 🧀



📲 Follow Orissa POST – The Largest and Most Trusted English… pic.twitter.com/Dq18wBmfXf — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) October 14, 2025

Authorities noted that incidents of food adulteration spike during festivals. In previous years too, the Food Department has initiated strict action against such practices. Officials urged consumers to verify product labels, packaging, and brand details before making purchases, and to report any suspected adulteration to the Food Department helpline for prompt action.