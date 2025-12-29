Ensure Strict Action: Himanta Urges Uttarakhand CM After Tripura Student Killed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEnsure Strict Action: Himanta Urges Uttarakhand CM After Tripura Student Killed

Uttarakhand Police have said that five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 10:10 AM (IST)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to bring those behind the alleged racist attack on a Tripura student, which led to his death, to justice.

He also extended his condolences to the family of Anjel Chakma.

Twenty-four-year-old Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26 while undergoing treatment.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable." "I urge the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served," he added.

Sarma extended his deepest condolences to Anjel's family, tagging Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the post.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Dec 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
