Election Commission Tightens Duplicate-Voter Scrutiny, Orders Fresh Checks For 50+ And 85+ Voters

The Election Commission has launched an intensified verification drive, directing BLOs to recheck flagged voters and submit detailed proof for older age groups.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
The Election Commission has tightened its scrutiny of duplicate voters, issuing three new directives for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). According to sources, the Commission has already circulated booth-wise lists of suspected duplicate names and instructed BLOs to begin immediate verification.

Fresh Instructions to BLOs

BLOs have been told to personally contact all voters flagged in the booth-based list. Special focus has been placed on two categories:

1. Voters aged 50 and above:
If a voter is over 50 years old but their name did not appear on the electoral roll in 2002, BLOs must re-verify their details. The reason for the absence of their name in the 2002 list must be clearly mentioned in the form uploaded to the Commission.

2. Voters aged 85 and above:
These voters must be reached out to once again for verification. Additionally, the Commission has made video proof mandatory — a video of more than 30 seconds showing the voter holding the verification form must be recorded and sent to the Commission’s office.

The intensified verification drive signals the Commission’s push to eliminate duplicate entries and ensure a cleaner, more accurate voter list ahead of upcoming elections.

Over lakh excluded from SIR

So far, 55 lakh 45 thousand names have been excluded from the SIR. 23 lakh 83 thousand dead voters. 1.5 lakh missing. This is the news from the Election Commission sources. On the other hand, the Election Commission is considering taking action against several government officials of Baruipur on charges of breach of discipline and illegal activities in the SIR

 

 

 

 

 

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Voters West Bengal Election SIR BLO
