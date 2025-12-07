Youth Congress Stages Protest Against SIR In Varanasi, Several Detained

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesYouth Congress Stages Protest Against SIR In Varanasi, Several Detained

Youth Congress workers protested against SIR in Varanasi. Police detained several activists and placed national president Uday Bhanu under house arrest amid heavy security.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Varanasi, Youth Congress workers staged a protest against SIR, during which around a dozen members were taken into custody. Before the demonstration began, police stopped Congress workers from marching. Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu was placed under house arrest at the Circuit House. A large security force was deployed outside the premises, where hundreds of Congress workers had gathered. The protesters were preparing to march towards the PMO.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
