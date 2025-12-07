Explorer
Youth Congress Stages Protest Against SIR In Varanasi, Several Detained
Youth Congress workers protested against SIR in Varanasi. Police detained several activists and placed national president Uday Bhanu under house arrest amid heavy security.
In Varanasi, Youth Congress workers staged a protest against SIR, during which around a dozen members were taken into custody. Before the demonstration began, police stopped Congress workers from marching. Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu was placed under house arrest at the Circuit House. A large security force was deployed outside the premises, where hundreds of Congress workers had gathered. The protesters were preparing to march towards the PMO.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
25 Killed In Massive Fire After Cylinder Blast At North Goa Nightclub
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
India
'It's A Shame That...': Tharoor Breaks Silence On Attending Putin Banquet Amid Congress' Criticism
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Cities
10 Photos
Dev Deepawali From Above: Birds Eye View Of Varanasi Ghats Lit With 15 Lakh Diyas | Photos
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Vinay K Srivastava
Opinion
Advertisement