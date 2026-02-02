Eknath Shinde's Party Leader Killed By Speeding Car In Maharashtra

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesEknath Shinde's Party Leader Killed By Speeding Car In Maharashtra

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:22 AM (IST)

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a local Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred on the Ahmednagar–Ahilyanagar National Highway near the Dakephal area of Kaij tehsil.

Chandrakant Shahaji Ingle (50) was returning home on his motorcycle when a speeding car rammed into him. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot.

Accident Occurred While Returning From Religious Event

Police officials said Ingle was on his way back after attending a religious programme when a car approaching from behind hit his bike. Local residents immediately alerted the police and ambulance services, but by the time help arrived, he had already succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Chandrakant Ingle was the vice-president of the Kaij tehsil unit of the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was widely known in the area as an active and approachable leader, and regularly participated in social and religious events.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. The sudden demise has left the family devastated, with a pall of grief hanging over the household. Relatives, party workers and supporters have been visiting the family to pay their respects.

Search On For Car Driver

Police said the car driver fled the scene after the accident. A manhunt has been launched and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to trace the vehicle and the accused. Authorities said the driver would be arrested soon and strict legal action would follow.

Several local Shiv Sena leaders and workers have raised concerns over road safety in the area and have demanded stringent action against those responsible.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Eknath SHinde Chandrakant Shahaji Ingle
