Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEight Delhi Policemen Suspended For Lapses In Janmashtami Security Near ISKCON Temple

Eight Delhi Policemen Suspended For Lapses In Janmashtami Security Near ISKCON Temple

Delhi Police suspended 8 personnel, including a station inspector, after the Commissioner found lapses and missing staff during Janmashtami security checks at the Outer North district ISKCON Temple.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday suspended eight policemen on charges of negligence in the security arrangements for the Janmashtami festival in the Outer North district, one of Delhi's eleven administrative districts, officials said.

According to officials, Delhi's new Police Commissioner, S.B.K. Singh, was on a visit to inspect the security arrangements near the Outer North district's ISKCON Temple, where he found some policemen absent from their duties and chaos in the security.

"Police Commissioner S. B. K. Singh had gone to inspect the ISKCON Temple located in the Outer North district. On the spot, he found chaos in the security, and some policemen were missing from duty, after which eight policemen, including Shahbad Dairy police station inspector, have been suspended," said officials. More details are awaited.

Earlier, on August 5, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, were suspended as a dummy bomb went undetected in the Red Fort during a security drill, Delhi police said.

The dismissed policemen were deployed for the security of the Red Fort. According to Delhi Police, "seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended 'due to negligence' in security."

"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday (August 2) in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Police Suspension Police Negligence Janmashtami Security ISKCON Temple Delhi Outer North District SBK Singh Shahbad Dairy Inspector
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway As Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget