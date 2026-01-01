Delhi Education Directorate Files Police Complaint Over ‘Teachers Counting Stray Dogs’ Claims

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, has lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police over the circulation of what it described as false, misleading and malicious information on social media claiming that government school teachers were directed to count stray dogs.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Director of Education said no such order, instruction, circular or policy decision had ever been issued by the department. The claims being circulated were “entirely fabricated, baseless and false” and bore no connection to any official directive of the education department.

Clarification on Supreme Court-Linked Circular

The DoE clarified that a circular dated November 20, 2025, was issued solely to comply with directions of the Supreme Court in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5 of 2025, titled “City hounded by strays, kids pay price”. The circular focused exclusively on student safety and directed measures to prevent the entry of stray dogs into school premises through the deployment of security staff and access control mechanisms.

“There is no mention whatsoever in the said circular of teachers counting stray dogs,” the Director said, adding that the professional dignity and academic role of teachers remain “paramount and inviolable”.

Fake Narratives Persist Despite Official Note

The department said it had issued a press note on December 30, 2025, to officially clarify that no such directions had been given. Despite this, the misinformation continued to be circulated and amplified, which the DoE said pointed to “malafide intent and a coordinated attempt to mislead the public”.

The Directorate also flagged instances of impersonation on social media, where individuals falsely portrayed themselves as teachers counting stray dogs through videos and reels, calling such acts serious offences.

Complaint Filed, Legal Action Sought

In light of these developments, the Directorate has filed a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi’s North District, seeking an investigation into the origin, creation and amplification of the false narrative. A list of social media handles allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation has been shared with the police.

The complaint notes that the actions may attract provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including offences related to criminal defamation, public mischief, forgery, impersonation, and the publication or transmission of misleading electronic content.

Appeal To Media And Public

The DoE has sought the registration of an appropriate FIR, a thorough investigation to identify those responsible, and strict legal action to prevent a recurrence. It also appealed to media organisations and citizens to verify information from official sources before publishing or sharing content, particularly on sensitive issues involving education and student safety.

Reaffirming its position, the Directorate said it remains committed to transparent governance, safeguarding students, upholding the dignity of teachers, and acting firmly against deliberate misinformation that undermines public trust and institutional credibility.