Early Morning Rain Lashes Delhi, Triggers Waterlogging

HomeCitiesEarly Morning Rain Lashes Delhi, Triggers Waterlogging

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Aug 9, causing waterlogging in several areas, while IMD issued fresh alerts for Himachal Pradesh amid above-normal rainfall and rising monsoon-related fatalities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 07:27 AM (IST)

Delhi woke up to a wet and gloomy Saturday morning (August 9, 2025) as heavy rain swept across several parts of the city. The downpour drenched localities such as Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, bringing early-morning traffic to a crawl in some pockets.

Even lighter spells of rain caused waterlogging on key stretches, including Mathura Road. At Bharat Mandapam, water pooled near Gate No. 7 after showers in the early hours, slowing pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a “thunderstorm with rain” for the day. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C, offering some respite from recent humid conditions.

Himachal Pradesh on Alert as Monsoon Intensifies

While Delhi deals with its weekend showers, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for more severe weather. The IMD has warned of continued rainfall activity across the hill state, with heavy rain predicted in several regions over the next few days.

An Orange Alert has been issued for August 11 and 12 in three districts, while the remaining districts are under a Yellow Alert. The monsoon’s impact has already been devastating—since June 20, the state has recorded 202 deaths due to weather-related incidents.

Of these fatalities, 108 were caused by rain-triggered floods and landslides, while 94 were due to road accidents, according to official figures. Rainfall this month has been 35% above normal, with districts such as Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording nearly double their usual August averages.

From June 1 to August 8, Himachal Pradesh has received 13% more rainfall than the seasonal norm. Shimla has reported the highest precipitation so far, followed by Mandi, which has seen rainfall totals soar to 65% above average. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded around 40% higher rainfall than normal.

Despite the wet spell, the IMD has not yet issued major flood warnings, as rainfall remains relatively light in certain areas. However, with fresh alerts in place, authorities are urging residents and tourists to remain cautious in the coming days.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Waterlogging Orange Alert Yellow Alert Floods IMD Forecast Shimla Rain Himachal Pradesh Rain Alert Monsoon Fatalities Above Normal Rainfall Mandi Rainfall
