A Durga Puja pandal in Berhampore, Murshidabad, has drawn attention after its organisers portrayed Bangladesh’s interim head Muhammad Yunus as the demon Mahishasura. The pandal, set up by the Sadhak Narendra Smriti Sangha, adopted the theme ‘Dahan’, symbolising the destruction of evil.

The demon figure sculpted in the likeness of Yunus, along with a severed head resembling Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held by Goddess Kali, became the centre of public focus, attracting visitors.

According to India Today, Indrojit Dubey, one of the organisers, defended the choice, stating, “The theme this year is ‘Dahan’. Given the present situation, we decided to portray Yunus and Shehbaz Sharif as they symbolise evil.”

Trump as Demon at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Pandal

A similar controversy arose at another Durga Puja in Berhampore. The Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee showcased a demon sculpted in the likeness of US President Donald Trump.

According to the organisers, this depiction represents the grievances against Trump’s trade policies, which were seen as harmful to India’s interests despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to maintain cordial ties with Washington. They said the demon-faced idol reflected “betrayal” felt over tariff-related decisions, as per India Today.

113 Community Pujas in Kolkata Honoured by Bengal Government

In a separate development, PTI reported that the West Bengal government has recognised 113 community Durga Pujas in Kolkata with the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman. The award, first introduced in 2013, acknowledges creative themes and artistic excellence.

Twenty-four committees were grouped under the ‘Serar Sera’ (best of the best) category, while 26 received a special prize. Traditional pujas such as College Square, Bagbazar Sarbojonin, Ekdalia Evergreen, and Singhi Park were listed in the ‘Sera Sabeki Puja’ (best traditional puja) category.

Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural and Barisha Club featured among the top winners in the best of the best section. Other categories included best concept, best idol, best environment-friendly puja, and best pandal.

A special mention was made for Durga Angan, a musical album featuring 17 songs with lyrics penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was adjudged the best puja album.