Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDurga Puja Pandal Depicts Muhammad Yunus, Shehbaz Sharif As Demons In Bengal's Murshidabad: VIDEO

Durga Puja Pandal Depicts Muhammad Yunus, Shehbaz Sharif As Demons In Bengal's Murshidabad: VIDEO

A Durga Puja pandal in Berhampore depicted Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus as the demon Mahishasura and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif with a severed head, symbolising the destruction of evil.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Durga Puja pandal in Berhampore, Murshidabad, has drawn attention after its organisers portrayed Bangladesh’s interim head Muhammad Yunus as the demon Mahishasura. The pandal, set up by the Sadhak Narendra Smriti Sangha, adopted the theme ‘Dahan’, symbolising the destruction of evil.

The demon figure sculpted in the likeness of Yunus, along with a severed head resembling Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held by Goddess Kali, became the centre of public focus, attracting visitors.

Click here to watch the video.

According to India Today, Indrojit Dubey, one of the organisers, defended the choice, stating, “The theme this year is ‘Dahan’. Given the present situation, we decided to portray Yunus and Shehbaz Sharif as they symbolise evil.”

Trump as Demon at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Pandal

A similar controversy arose at another Durga Puja in Berhampore. The Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee showcased a demon sculpted in the likeness of US President Donald Trump.

According to the organisers, this depiction represents the grievances against Trump’s trade policies, which were seen as harmful to India’s interests despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to maintain cordial ties with Washington. They said the demon-faced idol reflected “betrayal” felt over tariff-related decisions, as per India Today.

113 Community Pujas in Kolkata Honoured by Bengal Government

In a separate development, PTI reported that the West Bengal government has recognised 113 community Durga Pujas in Kolkata with the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman. The award, first introduced in 2013, acknowledges creative themes and artistic excellence.

Twenty-four committees were grouped under the ‘Serar Sera’ (best of the best) category, while 26 received a special prize. Traditional pujas such as College Square, Bagbazar Sarbojonin, Ekdalia Evergreen, and Singhi Park were listed in the ‘Sera Sabeki Puja’ (best traditional puja) category.

Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural and Barisha Club featured among the top winners in the best of the best section. Other categories included best concept, best idol, best environment-friendly puja, and best pandal.

A special mention was made for Durga Angan, a musical album featuring 17 songs with lyrics penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was adjudged the best puja album.

Also read
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Bangladesh Durga Puja Durga Puja Pandal Murshidabad Pakistan Shehbaz SHarif Muhammad Yunus Berhampore Durga Puja 2025 WEst Bengal US Tariffs Trump Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget