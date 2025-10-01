‘Drunken Master’: Delhi Teacher Refuses Food Payment While Drunk, Taken Into Police Custody

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A teacher in Delhi’s Narela had a night he probably won’t forget. Rishi Kumar, heavily drunk, refused to pay for a food delivery and ended up in police custody after misbehaving with both the delivery person and the cops.

The incident began when Rishi Kumar, reportedly drunk, declined to settle his bill. The delivery partner, Arjun, called the police after the teacher allegedly misbehaved and forcibly took the order. When officers ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish arrived, Kumar continued his unruly behavior, verbally abusing the policemen. CCTV footage from outside his building shows the officers physically escorting Kumar down the stairs, with the delivery partner present in the background.

Earlier, clips of the encounter went viral on social media, sparking debates over the officers’ actions and the use of force. Many questioned why the police had to drag the man to the station.

According to the police, Arjun reported that the individuals at the delivery address not only refused to pay but also used abusive language and attempted to take the order by force. "ASI Deshpal and Constable Ravish were dispatched to attend the call. Upon arrival, the caller alleged that the individuals physically assaulted him," the statement read.

DCP Outer North, Hareshwar V Swamy says, "This incident happened on 29 September. We received a PCR call at around 9:55 pm from the delivery boy who said that the customer had taken the food delivery but was refusing to pay and was also misbehaving with him. The PCR team reached the address as conveyed by the complainant and tried to talk to the accused, who misbehaved with the police too. The two people in the apartment were drunk... They were taken to the hospital, where an MLC was done. The delivery boy did not register a formal complaint because he had to proceed for another delivery. The two were released after being counselled..."

Rishi Kumar’s behavior escalated when questioned by the officers. Appearing visibly drunk, he refused to cooperate or accompany them. Eventually, the police took him to a hospital for a medical examination. The medico-legal case confirmed that Kumar had consumed alcohol.

Interestingly, the police noted that Kumar gave a false name during the medical test. Despite the chaos, Arjun did not file a formal complaint, citing pending deliveries. Kumar, a school teacher, was counselled and allowed to return home. A full investigation into the incident is currently underway.