Drunk Men Torch Ravana Effigy At 6 AM On Dussehra In Bhopal: Watch

HomeCitiesDrunk Men Torch Ravana Effigy At 6 AM On Dussehra In Bhopal: Watch

Organisers of the Ravan Dahan ceremony, the centrepiece of Dussehra festivities, were left shocked when they arrived at the site around 6 AM.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ravan effigy in Bhopal’s Bagh Mungaliya neighbourhood went up in flames prematurely on Thursday morning, after a drunk group of youngsters allegedly set it on fire.

Organisers of the Ravan Dahan ceremony, the centrepiece of Dussehra festivities, were left shocked when they arrived at the site around 6 AM and found the demon king reduced to ashes,  hours before it was to be ignited before a festive crowd.

A viral video from the spot shows the effigy ablaze, while the man filming can be heard saying: "They were in a red car; they fled in that direction. They were loitering here. There were some women too. They were drunk and smoking cigarettes. It was a new car without a registration number; call the police."

Residents now face the challenge of arranging a replacement effigy at short notice for this evening’s celebrations.

Every year on Dussehra, towering effigies of Ravan, often packed with firecrackers, are set ablaze across India, marking the victory of good over evil with light, sound, and celebration.

Also Read: Dussehra 2025: PM Modi To Attend Ravana Dahan For First Time In East Delhi Today

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra 'Ravan Dahan' Bhopal News
