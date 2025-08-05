Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDrone Ban In Several UP Districts Amid Rising Security Concerns

Drone Ban In Several UP Districts Amid Rising Security Concerns

In Bijnor, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur confirmed a ban on unauthorised drone flights in response to rising rumours and public fear.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:04 AM (IST)

Ayodhya/Muzaffarnagar/Mathura/Meerut/Bijnor: In the wake of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to tighten enforcement of drone regulations across Uttar Pradesh, several districts including Ayodhya, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Meerut and Bijnor have imposed bans on unauthorised drone operations to prevent the misuse of drones and curb rising public anxiety caused by circulating rumours and false videos, officials said on Monday.

In Ayodhya, where drone restrictions were earlier limited to the temple town area surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a blanket ban on drone operations has now been enforced across the entire district.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, exercising powers under BNSS Section 163, declared the ban at a joint press conference with Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover on Monday.

"Suspicious drone activity has been reported from several districts, which could potentially aid criminal acts or trigger panic," the DM said, adding that only police and authorised security agencies will be exempt from the order. Private individuals and organisations must obtain prior written permission to fly drones.

The order in Ayodhya follows a high-level videoconference chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday, where he instructed district magistrates and police officials to strictly monitor drone activity in light of 17 FIRs and 29 arrests linked to drone-related rumours.

The chief minister warned that unauthorised drone usage could result in action under the Gangsters Act, and, if necessary, even the National Security Act (NSA).

"Any attempt to spread fear or misinformation using drones will not be tolerated. Police should increase foot patrols, engage village security committees, and seize unauthorised drones," the CM said, adding that "technology must not be misused." Similar action has been taken in Muzaffarnagar, where District Magistrate Umesh Mishra on Monday said that all drone operations must be approved in advance.

"Drone flying without permission is banned in the district. Strict action, including Gangsters Act provisions, will be taken against those spreading fake rumours," Mishra said.

He added that at least 20 people have been arrested from different police station areas and security has been increased in 177 sensitive villages.

In Mathura, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar issued a public appeal urging residents to inform local police stations before flying drones.

"People should avoid believing or spreading rumours and must not circulate unverified videos or posts on social media. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty of doing so," Kumar said, adding that while no drone-related incident has occurred in Mathura so far, caution is being exercised.

In Bijnor, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur confirmed a ban on unauthorised drone flights in response to rising rumours and public fear. "Now, for weddings or other events, prior permission will be required for drone use," she said.

SP Abhishek Jha added that incidents involving toy helicopters mistaken for drones had led to unnecessary panic, and two people have been booked under BNSS Section 170 for flying such objects at night. Night patrolling has been stepped up and all drone owners will be subject to verification and registration.

Meerut Range's DIG of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani, recently reaffirmed the implementation of India's Drone Policy and the UP Drone Surveillance and Security Policy 2023.

"There are clear rules for drone operations, and strict action will be taken against those creating panic through misinformation," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
