Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI

DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI

Rajasthan CID Intelligence is constantly monitoring the possible anti-national and subversive activities carried out by foreign agents in the state.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 08:07 AM (IST)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Mahendra Prasad, a contractual manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Guest House near Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, was arrested on Tuesday by Rajasthan's CID Intelligence on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and sending confidential and strategic information of the country across the border to Pakistan.

Prasad will be presented in court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand, and further interrogation will be conducted.

Inspector General of Police CID (Security), Rajasthan, Jaipur, Dr. Vishnukant, said that keeping in mind the upcoming state-level Independence Day celebrations, Rajasthan CID Intelligence is constantly monitoring the possible anti-national and subversive activities carried out by foreign agents in the state.

During this surveillance, it was learnt that Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Palyun, Almora, Uttarakhand, who is working as a contractual manager at DRDO Guest House Chandan Field Firing Range Jaisalmer, is in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and is providing confidential information related to the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who come to Firing Range for missile and other weapons testing to Pakistan handlers.

On this, the suspect Mahendra Prasad was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested. He was found to be providing sensitive information related to DRDO and the Indian Army to Pakistan handlers.

On this, a case was registered against Mahendra Prasad, son of Chaniram, age 32 years, on August 12 under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and he was arrested by CID Intelligence, Rajasthan, on charges of espionage. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
ISI Rajasthan DRDO Arrest DRDO Spy Arrest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
World
US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'
US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'
Celebrities
Zeenat Aman’s Throwback With Raj Kapoor Melts Hearts
Zeenat Aman’s Throwback With Raj Kapoor Melts Hearts
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget