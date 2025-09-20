Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated



Students and staff were safely evacuated as precautionary measures after the bomb threat call was received. Thorough searches of the premises are underway with police and bomb disposal squad on spot.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 08:30 AM (IST)

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat calls on Saturday morning. Among those targeted were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, rushed to the schools after a complaint regarding the threat calls was received, news agency ANI reported.

Students and staff were safely evacuated as precautionary measures, and thorough searches of the premises are underway. 

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:45 AM (IST)
Bomb Threat DELHI DELHI NEWS


