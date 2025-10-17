Delhi Diwali Rush: Traffic Snarls, Road Damage-Check Routes, Alternatives, And Police Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With festive celebrations in full swing, commuters across the national capital are facing widespread traffic disruptions on several key routes. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory, urging people to plan their travel in advance amid the growing Diwali rush. Officials said ongoing road repair and damage work have further slowed movement at major intersections. Motorists have been advised to factor in extra travel time, follow diversion routes, and use navigation apps or check live updates on @dtptraffic on X before stepping out.

To manage the festive rush, Delhi Police cancelled the leaves of all traffic personnel. “Maximum deployment has been made across the city. Personnel on motorcycles have been deployed, and leaves have been cancelled. We are fully prepared to manage the rush and ensure smoother movement in the coming days,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI.

#WATCH | Traffic congestion witnessed at Moolchand flyover in Delhi amid the Diwali rush, ahead of the festival on 20 October. pic.twitter.com/ZkB6KITKI5 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Traffic Diversions Across Delhi

Traffic was heavily impacted at Bhera Enclave Chowk after a large pothole appeared due to a damaged Delhi Jal Board sewer line, according to the latest advisory. Vehicles from Vikaspuri have been diverted through the underpass towards Peeragarhi, while traffic from Jwala Heri is being redirected towards GH-14.

In another incident, a Cluster bus breakdown near the NFC Red Light on Mathura Road caused a major bottleneck during peak hours, disrupting movement from Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk. Heavy market-bound traffic ahead of Diwali has worsened the situation further, especially during evening hours.

Traffic Management in Key Markets

To handle the festival rush, Delhi Traffic Police has intensified enforcement in busy market areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Connaught Place. Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh K Gupta said vehicles parked in no-parking zones are being towed away, with challans issued both on the spot and through the challan app to ensure smooth flow. Special traffic plans are in place to manage anticipated congestion in the coming days.