HomeCities‘She Slapped Me, Forced Me to Quit’: DU Professor’s Assault Claim Sparks Outrage - WATCH

The video, which has since gone viral, has triggered widespread criticism and calls for accountability from both student and faculty groups.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking incident at Delhi University’s Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has sparked outrage and demands for a formal probe after a professor was allegedly slapped by a student leader in the presence of police officers. The incident, captured on CCTV, has intensified concerns over growing campus tensions driven by political rivalries between student groups.

Altercation Inside Principal’s Office

Professor Sujeet Kumar, a commerce faculty member and convenor of the college’s disciplinary committee, alleged that he was assaulted by Deepika Jha, the joint secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The incident occurred on October 16, 2025, inside the principal’s office during a meeting convened to address a scuffle that had broken out a day earlier during the college’s freshers’ event and student council oath-taking ceremony.

Professor Claims He Was Pressured To Quit

According to Kumar, he had been tasked with maintaining discipline during the freshers’ function when ABVP-affiliated students allegedly attacked the college’s elected president, a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He said he intervened impartially but was later surrounded by students, prompting the intervention of police.

Kumar alleged that during the subsequent meeting in the principal’s office, around 50 students — including DUSU President Aryan Maan — pressured him to resign from his post as convenor of the disciplinary committee. He said he was compelled to step down under duress.

Incident Captured On CCTV

Soon after his resignation, Kumar claimed that Jha entered the office and slapped him in front of police officers — an act caught on video. In the footage, Jha is seen standing up and striking Kumar while the officers present do not immediately intervene. An unidentified man then appears to push the professor back into his seat.

Describing the episode as unprecedented in his 30-year career, Kumar said strict action was needed to curb student misconduct and ensure the safety of teaching staff.

Police Inquiry Underway

Police have confirmed that they received a complaint regarding the incident and are examining CCTV footage as part of an ongoing investigation. The video, which has since gone viral, has triggered widespread criticism and calls for accountability from both student and faculty groups.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
