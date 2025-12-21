Over 35 Students Injured After School Bus Overturns While Returning From Picnic In Jammu

More than 35 students sustained injuries after a school bus overturned while returning from a picnic on Saturday evening.

The accident took place on the Ring Road near Ratnal in the Bishnah area of Jammu. Authorities said all those injured are in stable condition.

According to officials, the bus was carrying around 40 students along with 10 teachers from a school located in the Pragwal border area. The group was on its way back after spending the day at a picnic spot in Samba when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after it struck a road divider, leading to the bus turning turtle.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident and transported the injured students to nearby hospitals for treatment, officials added.

A student family member said: "I was at the shop when they called me and said, ‘Aunty, there has been an accident.’... Many children were also badly hurt; some were even referred to Bakshinagar GMC. It’s completely wrong to drive after drinking, especially with small children in the vehicle. Their safety should always be a priority."

