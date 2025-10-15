Want To Buy Green Crackers For Diwali In Delhi-NCR? Check Out These Spots Online & Offline

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWant To Buy Green Crackers For Diwali In Delhi-NCR? Check Out These Spots Online & Offline

Green Crackers are now allowed in Delhi this Diwali. Here’s where to buy them and how they reduce pollution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted the blanket ban on firecrackers for Diwali celebrations, but only for certified Green Crackers. So, if you missed bursting crackers last year, you can join in the festivities again, though under strict conditions.

Crackers can be used only during designated time slots — from 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM. The move aims to strike a balance between celebrating Diwali and keeping air and noise pollution in check.

But what exactly are Green Crackers, and where can you buy them?

What Are Green Crackers?

Green Crackers are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fireworks. Introduced after the Supreme Court’s 2018 ban in Delhi-NCR, they were developed by researchers to reduce pollution and health hazards.

These crackers produce 30–35% less emissions and noise by using smaller shells, eliminating harmful chemicals such as barium nitrate, and incorporating water-vapour-releasing agents or less toxic metals.

They still sparkle and make sound, but are significantly safer for both people and the environment.

Where To Buy Green Crackers Offline

If you prefer to shop in person, well-known Delhi markets such as Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk are likely to stock certified Green Crackers. Look for stalls or banners marked “Green Crackers,” “Eco-Friendly Crackers,” or “Pollution-Free Crackers.”

Always verify that the vendor is licensed and that the products carry a QR code certification, proof that they meet the approved environmental standards.

Although Green Crackers were introduced earlier in 2018 and 2020, they failed to gain traction due to confusion over identifying genuine products. This year, with clearer rules and stricter monitoring, it should be easier to choose responsibly and celebrate safely.

Where to Buy Green Crackers Online

Green Crackers are now available on various online platforms as well. Vendors like Anil Fireworks and Sivakasi Green Crackers are claiming that they are selling green crackers. 

These come in various varieties like ground chakkari, fancy fountains, flower pots, pencils, sparkles, atom bombs, chilly crackers, rockets, colour matches, fancy multi-shots, twinkling stars, and more. 

Buyers are advised to check that all products are clearly labelled as Green Crackers before purchasing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Green Crackers Firecracker Ban Delhi NCR DELHI-NCR SUpreme COurt
