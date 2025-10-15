Explained: What Are Green Crackers And How Are They Different From Conventional Fireworks

With Diwali around the corner, concerns over air pollution are once again in the spotlight, especially in Delhi, which consistently records some of the highest pollution levels in India. To tackle this, authorities are promoting green crackers, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks.

In a major development ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court allowed the use of certified green crackers, but under strict conditions. Lifting the complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi–NCR, the apex court said the relaxation will apply only on the day of Diwali and the day before the festival.

What Are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are designed to produce less smoke and fewer harmful gases like sulfur dioxide and particulate matter (PM2.5), which are major contributors to Delhi’s hazardous air quality during the festival season. They also generate lower noise levels, making them safer for both residents and animals.

Aimed at curbing the seasonal spike in smog, green crackers rely on eco-friendly chemical formulations and safer oxidizers that reduce the impact on health and the environment, unlike conventional firecrackers that use heavy metals and chlorides.

Experts say using these crackers can help limit respiratory problems, eye irritation, and the overall spike in pollution that the city witnesses every year after Diwali.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) regulates the production and sale of green crackers, ensuring they meet safety and environmental standards.

Green variants include flower pots, sparklers, pencils, maroons, bombs, and chakkars that are all re-engineered with reduced thermite and potassium nitrate-based oxidants. They release water vapor or air as dust suppressants, helping lower particulate density in the air.

How Green Crackers Differ From Traditional Crackers

Lower Emissions : Green crackers produce significantly less smoke and harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide and particulate matter (PM2.5), which are major contributors to air pollution. The conventional firecrackers have high levels of particulate matter, SO₂, and NO₂.





: Green crackers produce significantly less smoke and harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide and particulate matter (PM2.5), which are major contributors to air pollution. The conventional firecrackers have high levels of particulate matter, SO₂, and NO₂. Reduced Noise : They are designed to produce less noise than conventional firecrackers, helping reduce noise pollution and its harmful effects on humans and animals.





: They are designed to produce less noise than conventional firecrackers, helping reduce noise pollution and its harmful effects on humans and animals. Eco-Friendly Chemicals : These crackers use alternative chemical formulations that burn cleaner. For example, they use potassium nitrate and other safer oxidizers instead of traditional heavy metals and chlorides. The regular crackers, on the other hand, are harmful to air, soil, and water.





: These crackers use alternative chemical formulations that burn cleaner. For example, they use potassium nitrate and other safer oxidizers instead of traditional heavy metals and chlorides. The regular crackers, on the other hand, are harmful to air, soil, and water. Safer for Health : Less smoke and harmful chemicals mean reduced risk of respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues caused by conventional fireworks.





: Less smoke and harmful chemicals mean reduced risk of respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues caused by conventional fireworks. Chemicals Used : Green crackers are made from eco-friendly oxidisers, reduced aluminum and sulfur, and no barium. Regular firecrackers are made using gunpowder, chlorates, barium, sulfur, and heavy metals.





: Green crackers are made from eco-friendly oxidisers, reduced aluminum and sulfur, and no barium. Regular firecrackers are made using gunpowder, chlorates, barium, sulfur, and heavy metals. Regulatory Approval: The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) regulates the production and sale of green crackers to ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards.

According to CSIR–NEERI, green crackers incorporate several design changes to minimize pollution. These include: smaller shell sizes and reduced use of raw materials, removal of ash content in the design, and use of dust suppressants to reduce particulate emissions.

These modifications reportedly lower smoke output and gaseous emissions by up to 10 percent, making them visibly less polluting than conventional fireworks.

To help consumers identify genuine products, authentic green crackers carry the CSIR–NEERI logo and a unique QR code that can be scanned through the “CSIR NEERI Green QR Code” app available on Google Play Store. Only those with verified emission certificates and PESO approval are considered authentic green crackers.

While not completely pollution-free, green crackers offer a sustainable way for Delhi residents to celebrate without adding excessively to the city’s toxic air.