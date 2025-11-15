24-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In Delhi; Jilted Lover Attempts Suicide

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
The Mobile Crime Team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected samples for scientific examination.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a jilted lover, who then allegedly turned the gun on himself at her house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Saturday, police said.

Police received a call around midday regarding two people lying in an injured condition in a house in the Old Slum Quarters in Punjabi Bagh, they said.

Inside the one-room dwelling, a woman, a recent divorcee, was found lying on a mattress with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, a police officer said. She was declared dead on the spot.

In another room of the same unit, a man, who was later identified as Neeraj, 25, was found with a gunshot injury on his chest, police said. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a matter of unrequited love, the officer said.

The circumstances leading to the firing are being ascertained, the officer added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
CRIME DELHI DELHI NEWS
