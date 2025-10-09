A chilling incident in South Delhi’s Madangir neighborhood has come to the fore where a man woke up in the middle of the night in pain to the sight of his wife puring boiling oil on him.

The attack, which took place just after 3 AM on October 3, left 28-year-old Dinesh Kumar, a pharmaceutical worker, fighting for his life in the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was rushed with severe burns.

Man Narrates Ordeal, Recalls Wife's Threats

According to the FIR registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, Dinesh was sleeping next to his wife Sadhna and their eight-year-old daughter, when he suddenly awoke to intense pain, news agency PTI reported.

In his statement to police, Dinesh recounted, “My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3:15 AM, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns.”

When Dinesh protested in agony, he claimed Sadhna responded with a chilling threat: “Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi” (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you). Despite her threats, Dinesh’s cries for help pierced the night, drawing immediate attention from neighbours and his landlord’s family, who lived on the floor below.

The chaotic scene that followed saw Dinesh’s landlord and his brother-in-law, Ram Sagar, rushing him to the hospital. Anjali, the landlord’s daughter, described the panic: “My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside the house.”

Anjali added that Sadhna initially insisted she would take her husband to the hospital herself but instead began to walk the opposite way, heightening suspicions. The landlord intervened, arranged an auto, and ensured Dinesh was transported to emergency care.

Doctors at a nearby facility, noting the severity of Dinesh’s chest, face, and arm injuries, referred him to Safdarjung Hospital for more advanced treatment. Police described his condition as “dangerous,” citing “scald burns” in the medical report.

Couple's Relationship Marked By Multiple Disputes

The couple’s troubled history has come to light as the investigation unfolds. Married for eight years, Dinesh and Sadhna’s relationship has been marked by multiple disputes and previous complaints, including one two years prior with the Crime Against Women Cell. Sources indicate that another complaint had recently been lodged against Dinesh as well.

Sadhna now faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous means and mischief by causing bodily injury.

Police confirm that no arrests have yet been made, and the investigation continues. Authorities plan to interview the couple’s minor daughter for additional details about what transpired during the harrowing night.