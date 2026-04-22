Delhi Heatwave Alert: Mercury To Hit 43°C, IMD Issues Yellow Warning; AQI Turns Poor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi minimum temperatures rose; maximum to reach 41-43°C.

Yellow alert issued for possible heat wave conditions.

Clear skies and strong winds expected throughout the day.

The national capital saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature on Wednesday, with the maximum expected to remain around 41-43 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of a possible heat wave.

According to the forecasts, mainly clear skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with the possibility of heat wave conditions at isolated parts of the city and strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph during the day.

Similar weather conditions have been predicted for the next two days as well. A yellow alert remains in place till Friday.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This is 1.1 degrees below the normal and a 1.1 degree rise from the day before.

Other weather stations recorded an increase in the minimum temperature as well. Palam recorded a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius, a 2.4 degree rise from the day before; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 20.6 degrees, a 1.8 degree rise; and Ayanagar recorded a 2.3 degree rise from Tuesday, with the minimum temperature being recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast the maximum temperature for the day to remain around 41-43 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city deteriorated back to the poor category and was logged at 216 (poor) at 9 am on Wednesday, compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 177 (moderate) recorded at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has, however, forecast the AQI to improve to the moderate category again by Wednesday evening and remain so in the next few days.

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.