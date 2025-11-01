Delhi Traffic Alert: Restrictions & Diversions Today Due To Red Fort Event & Rath Yatra

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for commuters, warning of traffic restrictions and diversions in some areas until 10 pm, due to an event at the Red Fort and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

A large gathering was organised at the Red Fort, where the Delhi government's education and culture departments hosted an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as well as the Delhi Foundation Day.

The Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra also commenced from the Red Fort around noon, with a large number of devotees participating in the procession. A heavy footfall along Netaji Subhash Marg and adjoining areas throughout the day was anticipated, it said.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and public convenience, traffic arrangements, restrictions, and diversions will remain in force on Saturday from 12 noon to 10 pm," the advisory said.

Buses and commercial vehicles coming from the Daryaganj side were diverted from the T-point at Subhash Marg towards Shanti Van, while vehicles from GPO and Kodia Pul heading to the Red Fort were rerouted towards Ring Road via Chhatta Rail Chowk.

Additional diversions may be imposed at Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, and GPO Chowk depending on traffic conditions, police said.

Commuters visiting Chandni Chowk and nearby markets have been urged to park only at designated parking lots such as ASI Parking (Nishad Raj Marg), Dangal Maidan Parking (SPM Marg), Omaxe Mall Parking (HC Sen Road), and Aadi Maidan Parking.

"No e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, or cycle rickshaws will be permitted beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and the T-point at Subhash Marg," the advisory said, adding that pedestrians should use footpaths and designated crossings only.

