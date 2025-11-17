Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Complete Guide To Tickets, Timings, And Traffic Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bharat Mandapam is fully prepared to host the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) in 2025. Visitors keen to explore the latest innovations across India’s manufacturing sector, and planning to attend the annual event themed ‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’, should note the essential details below.

Inauguration And Duration

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada inaugurated the fair today, marking the start of the 14-day event.

Participating States And Countries

According to Akashwani News, Jharkhand is the focus state this year, while Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar are partner states. Twelve countries are participating, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Iran, South Korea and Egypt.

Event Highlights

Designed to strengthen business-to-business and business-to-consumer engagement, the fair serves as a key platform for showcasing products from both domestic and international exhibitors.

Public Access And Ticketing Structure

The first five days are reserved exclusively for business visitors. The general public may enter from 19 November.

Business-day tickets are priced at Rs 500, valid on both business weekdays and business weekends. Children’s tickets cost Rs 150 on business weekdays and Rs 200 on business weekends.

On non-business days, children’s tickets are priced at Rs 40 on weekdays and Rs 60 on weekends. Adult tickets for the general public are Rs 80 on weekdays and Rs 150 on weekends.

Entry is free for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Metro Connectivity And Timings

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is the event’s ticketing partner, with Supreme Court station serving as the nearest metro stop.

Fair timings are 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with entry closing at 5:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website, at 55 designated Delhi Metro stations, or through the DMRC ‘Saarthi’ app.

How To Buy Trade Fair Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official ITPO website at indiatradefair.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Buy Tickets for IITF 2025’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number to register.

Step 4: Provide the OTP sent to your mobile number.

Step 5: Select the desired ticket category and quantity, then proceed to checkout and payment.

Traffic Advisory Around Bharat Mandapam

In an Instagram post, Delhi Traffic Police warned, “In connection with the 44th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan from 14th to 27th November 2025, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. Commuters not visiting the Fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads for smooth travel.”