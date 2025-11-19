Delhi’s Air Quality Dips Again After Just One Day Of Relief As Many Areas Hit ‘Severe’ AQI

After barely a day of mild respite, Delhi woke up once more to toxic air on Wednesday (19 November). The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 388, a sharp jump from Tuesday’s reading of 341, firmly placing Delhi back in the “very poor” category, according to the Sameer App.

What made the downturn even more alarming was the significant rise in “severe” readings. Sixteen monitoring stations crossed the 400 mark on Wednesday, compared with just three the previous day, signalling a widespread deterioration in air quality. Only one station fell in the “poor” range, a steep drop from Tuesday’s five “poor” and two “moderate” locations.

Where Delhi Recorded ‘Severe’ Pollution Levels

Several neighbourhoods faced extremely hazardous conditions, with AQI readings soaring well above 400:

Anand Vihar: 417

417 Ashok Vihar: 433

433 Bawana: 444

444 Chandni Chowk: 438

438 DTU (Delhi): 434

434 Jahangirpuri: 442

442 Mundka: 406

406 Narela: 425

425 Nehru Nagar: 414

414 North Campus, DU: 408

408 Punjabi Bagh: 420

420 RK Puram: 404

404 Rohini: 426

426 Sonia Vihar: 408

408 Vivek Vihar: 436

436 Wazirpur: 447

Areas With ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality

Alipur: 383

383 Aya Nagar: 373

373 CRRI Mathura Road: 379

379 Dwarka Sector 8: 385

385 ITO: 381

381 Lodhi Road: 347

347 Mandir Marg: 377

377 Najafgarh: 365

365 Patparganj: 396

Area With ‘Poor’ AQI

Lodhi Road (Delhi–IITM): 237

These readings reflect the growing pollution crisis in the capital, where dense smog has reduced visibility and made early mornings particularly harsh for commuters.

Supreme Court Seeks Details on AQI Monitoring Stations

As pollution levels continue to rise, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered authorities to ensure that AQI readings remain accurate and unobstructed. The directive followed allegations that sprinklers were being used around monitoring stations to artificially suppress AQI numbers.

A bench comprising CJI B. R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N. V. Anjaria asked the Delhi government to submit detailed information on the monitors by next Monday. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that water sprinklers are regularly used across Delhi, dismissing claims of political motives behind viral videos showing water jets near AQI stations.

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains Stagnant

The capital has been battling dangerously high pollution levels for days, with AQI readings remaining in the “severe” zone since last week. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

On 19 November, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 386 at 5:30 am, according to CPCB data — categorised as “very poor”. Sixteen of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR recorded “severe” pollution.

Worst-Hit Areas

Wazirpur topped the list with a shocking AQI of 446.

topped the list with a shocking AQI of 446. Bawana followed closely at 444.

followed closely at 444. Jahangirpuri recorded 442.

Several stations, including Chandni Chowk, Ashok Vihar, DTU and Vivek Vihar, fell in the 430–440 band. Neighbouring cities did not fare much better. Greater Noida touched 450, Noida hit 410 and Ghaziabad 435. Faridabad and Gurugram recorded comparatively lower but still worrying levels at 234 and 288 respectively.

Control Measures Under GRAP Stage 3

With restrictions in force, authorities have:

Banned construction activities

Increased road sprinkling

Imposed traffic restrictions across Delhi-NCR

Shifted primary school classes to hybrid mode

A Possible Respite?

Skymet’s Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Mahesh Palawat, told PTI that light rainfall is expected soon. If the showers arrive, they could help clear pollutants and bring cooler mornings.

However, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts that the AQI will remain in the “very poor” range over the next five days. Satellite data from Monday detected farm-fire activity in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

IITM Pune’s Decision Support System noted that on 18 November, vehicular emissions contributed 18.1% to the pollution load, while stubble burning added 5.4%. These figures may shift to 20% and 2.8% respectively by Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted a minimum temperature between 9°C and 11°C and a maximum of 25–27°C, with partly cloudy skies and moderate fog for 19 November.

Delhi-NCR Schools: Will They Shut Again?

Air in Delhi-NCR has turned hazardous, with some locations reporting AQI levels above 600 on Tuesday. Children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues are experiencing breathing difficulty, sore throats and eye irritation.

With GRAP-4 possibly on the horizon, parents and students are anxious about potential school closures. An announcement may come today (18 November 2025).

Current Status

Under GRAP-3, mandatory school closures are not enforced. The move usually begins with primary classes, while older students may shift to online or hybrid learning if GRAP-4 is activated. Schools have advised parents to stay updated through official communication channels.

What the Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court reiterated that temporary, month-long measures under GRAP are insufficient. Long-term strategies are required to tackle Delhi’s toxic air without harming the livelihoods of daily wage earners and migrant workers.

Understanding the AQI

AQI stands for Air Quality Index, a scale that indicates how clean or polluted the air is. According to the CPCB:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500+: Severe or hazardous

Will Schools Close If GRAP-4 Is Implemented?

Last year, following the enforcement of GRAP-4, Delhi and NCR closed schools for Classes 9 to 11, while Classes 10 and 12 continued with offline lessons due to board exam preparations. A similar pattern may be adopted if GRAP-4 is announced this time.