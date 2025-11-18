Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi’s Toxic Air Persists: AQI Hits 551, No Relief Likely Today

Delhi's Toxic Air Persists: AQI Hits 551, No Relief Likely Today

Experts estimate that breathing Delhi’s current air is equivalent to smoking around 12 cigarettes a day, posing a serious threat to lung health.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Residents of the national capital are unlikely to get any respite from toxic air on Monday, with pollution levels remaining extremely hazardous. According to the pollution control authorities, Delhi recorded an AQI of 551 early in the morning. The severe pollution is largely due to dangerously high concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 particles. Extremely low wind speed is worsening the situation, preventing pollutants from dispersing.

Experts estimate that breathing Delhi’s current air is equivalent to smoking around 12 cigarettes a day, posing a serious threat to lung health.

Temperature Drops; Fog to Affect Visibility

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a continued dip in temperatures, with the minimum likely to hover around 11°C and the maximum around 24°C. Dense fog and mist are expected in the morning and evening hours, which may significantly reduce visibility across the city.

Delhi’s average AQI over the last 24 hours was 386, already in the severe category, and deteriorated sharply to 551 on Sunday morning. PM2.5 levels climbed to 351, while PM10 rose to 466, both considered dangerous.

Areas such as Wazirpur, Bawana, Mundka, Anand Vihar, and Rohini recorded AQI levels above 400.

Earlier this week, on November 11, Delhi’s AQI had touched 428, marking the first “severe” day of 2025. While November’s average AQI so far stands at 150, slightly (8.3%) better than previous years, the levels remain far from safe by global standards.

IMD predicts foggy conditions on Monday morning, with light winds blowing at just 5–6 kmph, insufficient to disperse pollutants. Similar weather conditions are likely to persist for the next three to four days.

A western disturbance is also contributing to increased cloud cover and fog across northern India, resulting in reduced sunlight in Delhi.

GRAP-3 Curbs Remain in Place

Despite GRAP-3 restrictions already in force in the capital, pollution levels continue to remain dangerously high. Authorities may extend the measures for a few more days.

The Delhi government has urged residents to use public transport and avoid unnecessary vehicular travel to help control emissions.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Weather Today Delhi AQI

