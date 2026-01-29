Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi To Receive More Rains Soon, Cold To Intensify: Check IMD Forecast

Delhi To Receive More Rains Soon, Cold To Intensify: Check IMD Forecast

Dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected, along with widespread rainfall.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 07:19 AM (IST)

After heavy rain accompanied by strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Monday, the region is likely to receive more showers in the coming days. Meteorologists have said that another spell of rain is likely on February 1, beginning with strong winds and thunder.

Senior IMD scientist Dr Shashikant Mishra said a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, covering the entire NCR region.

Dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected, along with widespread rainfall. Adequate rainfall has already been recorded in the past 48 hours. While a slight rise in minimum temperatures may be seen till January 31, the weather is expected to turn colder again from February 1, with winter conditions continuing.

Temperatures Drop In Delhi

On Monday, a noticeable drop in temperature was recorded in Delhi-NCR. Cloudy conditions prevailed throughout the day, leading to a fall in temperatures. The change in weather has intensified the chill and fog, while the department has warned of more rainfall ahead.

Several areas, including Ghaziabad, Noida and nearby regions, witnessed heavy showers along with light hail. Weather conditions began to change from the morning of January 27, with overcast skies persisting throughout the day. According to the IMD, after heavy rainfall on January 23 and January 27, there is a possibility of another spell of rain, which could further increase cold conditions.

Related Video

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Cold Delhi Weather Today DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran, Says US Navy Fleet Ready For Action
News
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
First Video Emerges Of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash During Landing In Baramati
Business
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
India Energy Week: Canada Pushes Energy Cooperation With India Amid Rising Global Demand
Cricket
Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah
Tim Seifert's IPL Team, Auction Price Revealed After Six-Hitting Spree vs Bumrah
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget