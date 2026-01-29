Delhi To Receive More Rains Soon, Cold To Intensify: Check IMD Forecast

After heavy rain accompanied by strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Monday, the region is likely to receive more showers in the coming days. Meteorologists have said that another spell of rain is likely on February 1, beginning with strong winds and thunder.

Senior IMD scientist Dr Shashikant Mishra said a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, covering the entire NCR region.

Dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected, along with widespread rainfall. Adequate rainfall has already been recorded in the past 48 hours. While a slight rise in minimum temperatures may be seen till January 31, the weather is expected to turn colder again from February 1, with winter conditions continuing.

Temperatures Drop In Delhi

On Monday, a noticeable drop in temperature was recorded in Delhi-NCR. Cloudy conditions prevailed throughout the day, leading to a fall in temperatures. The change in weather has intensified the chill and fog, while the department has warned of more rainfall ahead.

Several areas, including Ghaziabad, Noida and nearby regions, witnessed heavy showers along with light hail. Weather conditions began to change from the morning of January 27, with overcast skies persisting throughout the day. According to the IMD, after heavy rainfall on January 23 and January 27, there is a possibility of another spell of rain, which could further increase cold conditions.