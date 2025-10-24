When Will Artificial Rain Fall Over Delhi? CM Rekha Gupta Announces Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid escalating air pollution levels following the Diwali festivities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday described cloud seeding as a “necessity” for the national capital. CM Gupta's comments come just a day after she announced plans to induce artificial rain in Delhi. “Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem,” CM Gupta was quoted saying.

She further expressed optimism about the initiative’s success, stating, “The blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment. In future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems.”

Delhi Set For Artificial Rain On 29 October

After a successful test conducted in the Burari area of New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that if weather conditions remain favourable, the capital could witness its first-ever artificial rain next week.

“According to the weather department, cloudy conditions are expected on October 28, 29, and 30. If the weather remains favourable, Delhi is likely to witness its first artificial rain on October 29,” Gupta announced on X.

She added, “This initiative is not only technologically historic but also establishes a scientific approach to combating pollution in Delhi. The government aims to clean the capital’s air and balance its environment through this innovation.”

Delhi’s AQI Dips To ‘Severe’ Post-Diwali

Following the Diwali celebrations, the air quality index (AQI) across Delhi-NCR plummeted to the ‘severe category’, primarily due to widespread firecracker bursting and unfavourable weather conditions.

While the onset of winter routinely brings a spike in pollution levels, experts noted a significant shift in the capital’s air composition. In the first 19 days of October, the atmosphere was dominated by photochemical pollutants such as ozone (O3) and carbon monoxide (CO). However, over the past four days, particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) has taken over, pushing pollution levels to alarming highs.

The Delhi government hopes that the artificial rain experiment, if successful, will provide temporary respite and pave the way for scientific solutions to the capital’s chronic air pollution crisis.