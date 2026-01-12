Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Scooter Rider Hit By Car Near Rithala Metro Station; Driver Absconding

Delhi Scooter Rider Hit By Car Near Rithala Metro Station; Driver Absconding

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old scooter rider was injured after a car hit his vehicle near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi, an officials said on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 11.40 pm on Saturday, when a car collided with a scooter. Following the crash, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot, he said.

Police said a PCR call was received regarding the accident, after which a team was rushed to the scene. One injured person was found at the spot and was immediately taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment.

The injured was identified as Sukh Nandan. He was riding the scooter at the time of the accident.

"The car involved in the accident has been seized. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and identify another injured person," the police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
