Delhi Schools, Colleges On High Alert After ‘Terrorisers 111’ Sends Bomb Threat Emails

At least 20 colleges in Delhi, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Wednesday, according to Delhi Police. Investigators have since declared the messages a hoax, with preliminary findings suggesting the sender may have used a VPN to mask their identity.

This alarming incident is the latest in a string of fake threats hitting schools across the national capital in recent months. Last week, a similar email warning triggered panic at a Dwarka school in Sector 7, prompting immediate action from authorities. Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the alert around 7:00 AM, after which police and fire teams rushed to the campus to secure the area and ensure student safety.

Over the past few days, multiple schools have faced similar threats. Among them were Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International Public School in Dwarka’s Sector 5, Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School in Chhawla, Maxfort School in Dwarka’s Sector 1, and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka’s Sector 10. Emergency responders were seen actively managing the situations, conducting thorough searches, and evacuating students and staff as a precaution.

At BGS International Public School, Principal Poonam Gupta confirmed receiving a chilling email that included both a bomb threat and a “threat of bloodshed.” She said, “I received a mail on the school Email ID, where there was again a bomb threat and threat of bloodshed. As a precautionary measure, I immediately called the police, and everyone was here by 6:30 AM, including the bomb squad. I am not sending any child inside the building as a precautionary measure.”

The wave of threats escalated further on August 20, when over 50 schools in the National Capital Region reportedly received similar emails. Delhi Police stated that the messages came from a group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’, which demanded USD 25,000 from schools, following a prior demand of USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency linked to bomb threats sent on August 18.

The emails were sent in bulk to school principals and administrative staff, claiming that the group had compromised school IT systems, accessed student and staff data, and planted explosives across school premises. According to the messages, the devices were allegedly high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, with threats to detonate within 48 hours.

One such message read:

"We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs."

The email added a stern warning: "Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now."

Authorities continue to investigate the origin of the emails while urging schools to remainA vigilant.