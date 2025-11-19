Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Schools Advised To Postpone Sports, SC Says ‘It’s Like Putting Children In Gas Chambers’

Delhi Schools Advised To Postpone Sports, SC Says ‘It’s Like Putting Children In Gas Chambers’

Supreme Court urges Delhi–NCR schools to postpone sports amid hazardous air, warning children face severe health risks from toxic pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider instructing schools across Delhi–NCR to postpone sporting and athletic events scheduled for November and December, warning that current pollution levels pose serious health risks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran made the observation during a hearing in the ongoing MC Mehta case, which monitors the region’s deteriorating air quality.

The intervention came after concerns were raised that several schools were planning to hold annual sports meets even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the hazardous zone. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, highlighted the danger to children, saying, “Children are most vulnerable, holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers,” according to LiveLaw.

CAQM Asked to Consider Postponing Events

Acknowledging these submissions, the bench asked the CAQM to consider issuing directions to shift such activities to safer months. The court also noted that a similar petition was scheduled to be heard in the Delhi High Court later on Wednesday, stating that the High Court could issue orders as it deemed appropriate.

This move comes amid mounting concern over prolonged exposure of children to toxic air in the NCR. Health experts, environmental authorities, and school administrators have all raised alarms over the long-term risks of outdoor activities during periods of extreme pollution.

Growing Alarm Over NCR Pollution Crisis

With Delhi and neighbouring areas grappling with some of the worst air quality in recent years, the Supreme Court’s suggestion underscores the urgent need to protect the city’s youngest residents from preventable harm. As winter approaches and pollution peaks, parents and educators are left asking: Is it worth risking children’s health for tradition and routine?

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supreme Court Delhi Hazardous Air Delhi Pollution Ncr Air Quality School Sports Delhi MC Mehta Case Toxic Air Children CAQM Directions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget