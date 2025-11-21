'Sorry Mummy. Meri Last Wish...': Delhi Teen Who Died By Suicide Over Harassment By Teachers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A heartbreaking incident in Delhi has ignited widespread anger among parents and students after a 16-year-old Class 10 boy died by suicide at a west Delhi metro station on Tuesday. The teenager, who belonged to a prominent central Delhi school, left behind a handwritten note accusing several teachers and the principal of pushing him to a breaking point. His final plea, that no other child should endure what he went through, has intensified calls for accountability and prompted police to launch a detailed investigation.

Teen’s Death And Note Trigger Outrage

Police said they were alerted around 3pm that a boy had fallen from the upper level of a metro station. Officers rushed to the spot and found the student still in his school uniform. He was taken to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved and was declared dead on arrival.

During the initial search of his belongings, investigators recovered a handwritten note that has now become the centrepiece of the case. In it, the teenager described prolonged humiliation, constant scolding, and what he referred to as “torture” by four teachers he named specifically. He wrote that his final wish was for no student to face similar treatment and apologised to his parents and elder brother for taking such an extreme step.

The boy’s father, a 48-year-old Karol Bagh businessman, told ANI that his son had been with the same school since Class 2 but had started sharing fears about his teachers nearly a year ago. According to him, the teachers repeatedly criticised the boy, often over minor matters, and pushed him relentlessly to score higher marks despite his efforts.

Family’s Allegations And School’s Response

The father alleged that on the morning of the incident, his son collapsed at school but was accused of pretending. He said the teenager had written in his note that when he cried and tried to explain he had fainted, the teacher dismissed it as an act. “He couldn’t bear the humiliation,” the father said, adding that the family had planned to move him to another school after Class 10 but had asked him to continue until board exams due to internal assessment marks.

As word of the tragedy spread, students and parents gathered outside the school demanding strict action and questioning why earlier complaints were not addressed. Under mounting pressure, the administration suspended four staff members, three teachers and a headmistress, after police filed a case naming them.

Investigators said the inquiry is ongoing and statements are being collected to determine what led to the teenager’s death.