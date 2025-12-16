Delhi's Overall Air Quality Improves But Remains 'Very Poor'; Flight Ops Still Affected

Delhi witnessed a slight improvement in its overall air quality index (AQI) with a significant decline from 'severe' to 'very poor' levels on Tuesday morning. However, the flight operations remained affected as smog continued to cause disruptions due to low visibility. The Delhi airport has said that the flight operations were "steadily recovering".

On Tuesday morning, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category, a day after it soared to 'severe plus' category, with readings touching 500 in several areas.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, Delhi's AQI stood at 381 as of 6:30 AM today. Wazirpur was the worst-affected area with an AQI reading of 434, followed by Jahangirpuri which had an AQI level of 430.

Mundka, Delhi Technical University (DTU), Vivek Vihar, and Nehru Nagar stations, also showed ‘severe’ levels, with AQI between 420 and 424.

As per the CBCP, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory, 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

Flight Disruptions Continue

The Delhi airport issued a travel advisory on Tuesday morning, informing flyers that the disruptions are steadily recovering, but may persist for certain flights.

"Flight disruptions are steadily recovering, but disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals. For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly," the airport stated.

At least 228 flights, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, were cancelled in Delhi on Monday due to low visibility amid a thick layer of smog. Five others were diverted. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport as many flyers were left stranded, waiting for hours for their luggage.