Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’, AQI Around 400 For Third Consecutive Day

A dense layer of smog continued to blanket Delhi on Tuesday, with the city’s air quality persisting in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 309, showing little improvement despite marginally stronger winds.

Toxic Air Returns to the Capital

Data from the CPCB’s Sameer app revealed that several parts of the city had already slipped into the ‘severe’ pollution bracket. Alipur (421), Jahangirpuri (404) and Wazirpur (404) emerged as the worst-hit zones, where the air was deemed hazardous even for healthy individuals. Out of the 39 air monitoring stations across Delhi, most recorded readings between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ levels.

For context, the CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Monday’s average AQI was 319, slightly down from 377 on Sunday, but experts warn that such variations offer little comfort as the overall air remains toxic.

Diwali Aftermath and Weather Woes

Since Diwali celebrations on 20 October, Delhi’s air has steadily worsened. A combination of low wind speeds and dropping temperatures has trapped pollutants near the ground, creating a thick haze that refuses to lift.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), winds dropped below 8 km/h from the northwest on Monday evening, reducing the dispersion of particulate matter. Meteorologists say these conditions, combined with post-Diwali emissions, have pushed the city into yet another pollution crisis.

NCR Cities Gasp for Air Too

The pollution isn’t confined to Delhi. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad recorded the highest AQI at 375 (‘very poor’), followed by Noida (329) and Greater Noida (329). Gurugram fared slightly better with an AQI of 218 (‘poor’), while Faridabad reported 195 (‘moderate’) — the cleanest air in the region.

Weather Snapshot: Hazy Days Ahead

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Monday was 31.5°C, around 0.2°C above the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 17.9°C, nearly two degrees higher than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. Humidity levels were at 58 per cent in the evening.

The weather office predicts misty conditions for Tuesday morning, with temperatures expected to hover around 29°C (maximum) and 18°C (minimum).

Supreme Court Seeks Accountability on Pollution Control

As the smog thickens, the Supreme Court has directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit an affidavit detailing both past actions and upcoming measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

During Monday’s hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking stricter anti-pollution measures post-Diwali, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran expressed concern over the non-functioning of several air monitoring stations.

“If the monitoring stations are not even functioning, how do we know when to implement GRAP?” observed senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the case. She noted that only nine out of 37 stations were operational on Diwali day. The court has now sought clarity on the operational status of these systems.

The CAQM’s counsel informed the court that a report had been filed earlier but was not reviewed due to time constraints. The bench has asked for a fresh affidavit addressing both technical glitches and planned corrective measures.

Haze Over the City: Scenes from a Suffocating Morning

By Tuesday morning, much of Delhi woke up under a dull, smoky sky. Landmarks such as India Gate and Connaught Place were shrouded in haze, visibility dropped sharply, and many commuters reported irritation in their eyes and throats. Doctors have once again urged residents — especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses — to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

What Lies Ahead

According to AQEWS forecasts, Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain ‘very poor’ for the next few days, potentially touching ‘severe’ levels before showing any sign of recovery. Experts warn that unless wind speeds pick up, the smog could intensify further.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures:

Avoid early morning walks or outdoor workouts.

Wear N95 masks when stepping outside.

Keep doors and windows closed to limit indoor pollution.

Use air purifiers where possible.

As winter approaches, Delhi braces for yet another long and suffocating battle with smog — a grim reminder that the capital’s pollution problem is far from seasonal; it is systemic, recurring, and demands urgent action.