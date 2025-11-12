Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Blast: J&K Police's 'You Can Run But Can't Hide' Post Before Explosion Goes Viral

Delhi Blast: J&K Police's 'You Can Run But Can't Hide' Post Before Explosion Goes Viral

Investigators believe Umar had travelled to Delhi in an attempt to evade arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Several new theories have started to come up regarding the Delhi Red Fort blast, after a post by the Jammu and Kashmir Police has gone viral. There is speculation that the terrorist Dr Umar was in panic.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently posted on X, “You can run, but you can’t hide.” 

Shortly thereafter, a powerful explosion tore through a vehicle near the Red Fort. The car reportedly belonged to Dr Umar, a doctor associated with the Faridabad-based terrorist module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Investigators believe Umar had travelled to Delhi in an attempt to evade arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Investigators Suspect Panic-Induced Explosion

Initial findings suggest that the explosion may not have been a pre-planned detonation, but rather the result of panic or an accidental act. According to early reports, Umar had been hiding in a parking area near the Red Fort when he allegedly panicked after seeing the police post on X. He then attempted to drive away hastily, which is when the explosion occurred.

Just hours before the blast, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from the Haryana Police, had dismantled a major terrorist module in Faridabad. The joint operation led to the seizure of 2,900 kilograms of explosives, multiple assault rifles, and the arrest of several suspects.

Sources suggest that the fear of being captured kept Umar under intense stress, which may have contributed to the sequence of events that ended in the fatal explosion.

Preliminary Findings Indicate Unplanned Incident

Early investigations by central and state agencies point towards the possibility that the blast was unintentional. Officials have stated that evidence so far indicates the explosion was triggered by a panicked response rather than a premeditated attack.
Authorities continue to analyse forensic evidence and digital communications to reconstruct the exact timeline and cause of the deadly blast.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammad Delhi Blast Red Fort Blast
